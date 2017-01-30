Sections

Philippines police behave like 'criminal underworld' in drugs war - Amnesty

17 hours ago
MANILA (Reuters) - Police prosecuting the war on drugs in the Philippines have behaved like the criminal underworld they are supposed to be suppressing, taking payments for killings and delivering bodies to funeral homes, according to a report released on Wednesday.
Full Article

Patriots defense unfazed by high-flying Falcons

19 hours ago
By Larry Fine
Full Article

Fit for an emperor - a virtual reality tour of Nero's golden palace

1 hours ago
By Cristiano Corvino
Full Article

Beyonce is pregnant with twins

1 hours ago
(Reuters) - Pop superstar Beyonce announced on Wednesday that she and her husband, rap star and entrepreneur Jay Z, were expecting twins.
Full Article

Atlanta Falcons - PlayerWatch

12 hours ago
WR Mohamed Sanu is staying focused on football despite persistent questions about his Muslim faith after President Donald Trump's travel ban. "It's a very tough situation and I just pray that us as a country and a world can be united as one," Sanu told reporters during his Super Bowl LI media session in Houston. "It's really hard for me to talk about this right now. It would take a lot of time so I just want to focus on the game and focus on football." Sanu had a career-high 59 catches for 653 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season.
Full Article

With new hybrid, Nissan offers cheaper route to electric cars

11 hours ago
By Naomi Tajitsu and Maki Shiraki
Full Article

Bridgewater's Dalio says Trump's populist policies could hurt world economy

16 hours ago
(Reuters) - Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates LP, said he is increasingly concerned about the Trump administration's "populist" policies that could hurt the world economy.
Full Article

Cuban artists paint garments, not canvases for 'Fashion Art' show

17 hours ago
By Sarah Marsh
Full Article

CEOs targeted more by activists but give them fewer board seats

7 hours ago
By Svea Herbst-Bayliss
Full Article

Bridgewater's Dalio says Trump's populist policies could hurt world economy

16 hours ago
(Reuters) - Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates LP, said he is increasingly concerned about the Trump administration's "populist" policies that could hurt the world economy.
Full Article

Bathers float off with a world record in Argentina

9 hours ago
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Nearly 2,000 swimmers formed a long snaking line in a salty Argentine lake to set a world record for the most people floating while holding hands.
Full Article

New York attorney general sues Charter over internet speeds

6 hours ago
NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a lawsuit on Wednesday that accuses Charter Communications Inc's Spectrum cable unit of short-changing customers on internet speeds.
Full Article

Spotlight Videos

Top Stories

Bridgewater's Dalio says Trump's populist policies could hurt world economy
(Reuters) - Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund Bridgewater Associates LP, said he is increasingly concerned about the Trump administration's "populist" policies that could hurt the world economy.
Continue Reading

Business

CEOs targeted more by activists but give them fewer board seats
Continue Reading

Entertainment

Beyonce is pregnant with twins
(Reuters) - Pop superstar Beyonce announced on Wednesday that she and her husband, rap star and entrepreneur Jay Z, were expecting twins.
Continue Reading

Life

Bathers float off with a world record in Argentina
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) - Nearly 2,000 swimmers formed a long snaking line in a salty Argentine lake to set a world record for the most people floating while holding hands.
Continue Reading

Sports

Atlanta Falcons - PlayerWatch
WR Mohamed Sanu is staying focused on football despite persistent questions about his Muslim faith after President Donald Trump's travel ban. "It's a very tough situation and I just pray that us as a country and a world can be united as one," Sanu told reporters during his Super Bowl LI media session in Houston. "It's really hard for me to talk about this right now. It would take a lot of time so I just want to focus on the game and focus on football." Sanu had a career-high 59 catches for 653 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season.
Continue Reading

Technology

New York attorney general sues Charter over internet speeds
NEW YORK (Reuters) - New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman filed a lawsuit on Wednesday that accuses Charter Communications Inc's Spectrum cable unit of short-changing customers on internet speeds.
Continue Reading

Top News Videos