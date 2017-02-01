Atlanta Falcons - PlayerWatch

C Alex Mack had his struggles in the last full-speed practice Thursday afternoon at Rice University and coach Dan Quinn said he was "concerned, yes" about Mack's injured left fibula as the clock ticks down to the Super Bowl on Sunday. "I just know his toughness and strength is so great," Quinn said. "The good thing is I know he's feeling better than he did in the NFC Championship Game. But yeah, I'm concerned. I'm not panicked, but I'm concerned."