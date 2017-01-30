Atlanta Falcons - PlayerWatch

WR Mohamed Sanu is staying focused on football despite persistent questions about his Muslim faith after President Donald Trump's travel ban. "It's a very tough situation and I just pray that us as a country and a world can be united as one," Sanu told reporters during his Super Bowl LI media session in Houston. "It's really hard for me to talk about this right now. It would take a lot of time so I just want to focus on the game and focus on football." Sanu had a career-high 59 catches for 653 yards and four touchdowns in the regular season.