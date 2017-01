Tampa Bay Buccaneers - PlayerWatch

P Bryan Anger was signed by the Buccaneers to a five-year contract extension. The deal is worth $17 million ($3.4 million per year average), according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Anger, 28, joined Tampa Bay in 2016, setting franchise records for punts inside the 20 (32) and net punting average (42.4) -- both career bests -- while also establishing a new team record for gross punting average (45.9).