Masked teenagers chase children in centuries-old Spanish festival

Yesterday at 4:40pm
MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's village of Casavieja observed its annual celebration of Saint Blaise on Friday, where masked 18-year-olds dress as "zarramaches", a reference to their outlandish costumes topped by a multicolored conical hat.
Atlanta Falcons - PlayerWatch

Yesterday at 5:03pm
C Alex Mack had his struggles in the last full-speed practice Thursday afternoon at Rice University and coach Dan Quinn said he was "concerned, yes" about Mack's injured left fibula as the clock ticks down to the Super Bowl on Sunday. "I just know his toughness and strength is so great," Quinn said. "The good thing is I know he's feeling better than he did in the NFC Championship Game. But yeah, I'm concerned. I'm not panicked, but I'm concerned."
Hedge funds head back into government bonds after turgid 2016

Yesterday at 9:48am
By Maiya Keidan and Abhinav Ramnarayan
Wonderful Tonight: Taking Kim Jong Un's brother to a Clapton concert

Yesterday at 10:04am
By James Pearson
'Land of Mine' takes Denmark's dark secret to the Oscars

1 hours ago
By Alicia Powell
Trump order blocking some from Muslim-majority nations re-entering U.S.: lawsuit

Yesterday at 4:04am
(Reuters) - The Trump administration is violating the rights of some nationals from seven Muslim-majority countries targeted in a travel ban by barring their re-entry into the United States, the ACLU said in a proposed-class action lawsuit filed on Thursday.
Singer LeAnn Rimes focuses on love for new album 'Remnants'

1 hours ago
By Alicia Powell
Amazon shares dip as cloud revenue misses Street; analysts still upbeat

Yesterday at 3:46pm
By Rishika Sadam
To save lives, WHO wants global focus on catching cancer early

Yesterday at 2:04pm
By Kate Kelland
'Alphabet soup' of agencies leave UK exposed to cyber attacks: report

Yesterday at 3:38pm
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's government has taken too long to coordinate an "alphabet soup" of agencies tasked with protecting the country from an ever-increasing risk of cyber attack, a parliamentary report said on Friday.
Oil edges up on threat of U.S. issuing new Iran sanctions

Yesterday at 4:04am
By Keith Wallis and Osamu Tsukimori
New England Patriots - PlayerWatch

Yesterday at 5:03pm
S Nate Ebner, the special teams ace who is returning from a concussion, again worked in a red jersey that signals the need to avoid contact Thursday. That Ebner was back on the field after returning to practice Wednesday was a positive sign as he seeks final clearance from the concussion protocol. Said coach Bill Belichick: "I expect him to be ready to play in the game."
Business

Entertainment

Life

Sports

Technology

